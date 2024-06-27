Opposition’s motive is to disrupt proceedings of the MCD: Shelly Oberoi

Slamming the BJP councilors for protesting in the house, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Thursday that the motive of the Opposition party was to disrupt the proceedings of the MCD.

BJP members were protesting in the house over the issue of the water crisis during the session.

The mayor said for the last one-and-a-half years, the representatives from the saffron party have hindered the proceedings of the house and never let it function smoothly by raising that issues that do not come under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

She hit out at the Opposition for not maintaining decorum of the house, claiming that their sole aim is to become a hurdle in the good works done by the Aam Aadmi Party, whether it is the Delhi government or the MCD.

Our agenda for today was to discuss the preparations for Monsoon but no discussion could be completed due to their protest, she regretted while speaking to a news agency.

She, however, was happy that despite the hindrances from the Opposition, the house was able to pass some important agendas.

The Opposition should have participated in the session and voiced their concerns in a healthy atmosphere, Oberoi added.

In the end, the Mayor said the people of Delhi have given the AAP a mandate in the MCD and rejected the BJP. Hence, it is the party’s responsibility to work towards addressing their issues.

The Opposition should also work on those aspects which concern the MCD, she added.

Disruptions on various issues in the MCD have been the talking point since the AAP came to power in the civic body, and earlier during the budget session too, the saffron party’s members had disrupted the proceedings of the house.