Operation Milap: South-West Delhi Police reunite 168 missing persons with their families

The South-West District Police have reunited 168 individuals, including 53 missing, kidnapped children, and 115 adults, with their families in June this year, as part of their ongoing initiative ‘Operation Milap’, officials said on Tuesday.

The Police Department’s focused efforts between June 1 and June 30 form part of a broader campaign aimed at locating and reuniting missing persons, particularly vulnerable minors, with their loved ones. So far this year, a total of 521 individuals (149 children and 372 adults) have been recovered and safely brought home under the operation.

According to Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), “The operation underscores the police’s deep commitment to community welfare. The recovery efforts combined swift response with methodical investigations. Teams relied on a range of tactics, including CCTV surveillance, local enquiries, and collaboration with auto drivers, e-rickshaw operators, and bus stand vendors. Coordination with nearby police stations and hospitals also played a pivotal role.

Each success story represents not just a statistic, but a family reunited and a life safeguarded. The youngest among those rescued were as young as five years old, highlighting the vulnerability of some of the missing individuals.

Operation Milap has evolved into a vital lifeline for many distraught families in the city. The police emphasized that every missing report was treated with urgency, compassion, and professionalism – mobilizing resources to leave no stone unturned in their investigations.

As the first half of 2025 comes to a close, the South-West District Police’s continued success with Operation Milap sets a commendable standard in community policing and public service. In an age where police forces often come under public scrutiny, this initiative stands out as a beacon of hope, resilience, and humanity.