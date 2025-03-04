Only 4 days left for expiry of PM Modi’s promise of Rs 2,500 honorarium: Atishi

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday said the time is passing quickly and only four days are left for the fulfillment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of providing Rs 2,500 honorarium to women in the city.

A crowd of women also gathered at Mandi House in Central Delhi holding placards reading “Bas char din aur” (Just four days more) with an intention to remind the saffron party of March 8, the deadline for PM Modi’s promise of Rs 2,500 to Delhi’s women.

“Prime Minister Modi had urged all women to link their phone numbers with their bank accounts, assuring them that they would receive a bank message confirming the deposit on March 8. That is why all women in Delhi are waiting for Rs 2,500 to be transferred to their accounts within the next four days,” she said.

Taking dig at BJP for reneging from its first promise, Atishi stated that PM Modi does not lie. “However, he has already spoken one falsehood. He had promised that the scheme to provide ₹2,500 to women would be approved in the first cabinet meeting, but that did not happen. The second guarantee was that the first installment would be credited on March 8, and we are still waiting for that,” the LOP alleged.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “We sincerely hope that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta does not allow this guarantee to turn into yet another ‘jumla’ (empty promise) and ensures that women receive the money that was promised during the elections.”

He added that AAP is here to remind the BJP that the government has not yet collected any details from women. That is why women in Delhi are questioning how and when they will receive the money.

“We urge CM Rekha Gupta to ensure that Modi’s second guarantee does not turn out to be another hollow promise, like the Rs 15 lakh claim. With only four days left until March 8, the BJP must deliver on its commitment. AAP will continue its fight until the women of Delhi receive their rightful money,” Kumar said.