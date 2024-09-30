One held in road rage accident killing a constable in outer Delhi’s Nangloi

One person was arrested in a road rage incident in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi in which a police constable was dragged by a speeding car while he was on patrolling duty on his bike, the police said. Identified as Rajnesh, he is a resident of Veena Enclave, Nangloi while the other person Dharmender who was allegedly driving the vehicle, is still on the run.

According to the FIR, the deceased constable Sandeep noticed two people consuming alcohol in a car near a government school on Nangloi railway station road. The cop asked them to leave the area and they refused. Sandeep then asked them to head towards the police station but they sped away towards Veena enclave.

Further, the FIR stated that the constable tried chasing them and asked them to stop, however they sped up their car and hit his bike and dragged him. After the incident both fled from the spot. The incident occurred on early Sunday at 2:15 am when the cop, Sandeep, was going towards Railway road from Nangloi Police station on a motorcycle during his duty hours and dressed in civil clothes in the wake of the increasing theft cases in the area.

Sandeep received head injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar. He was declared dead by the doctors, said police officials. He is survived by his mother, wife and a 5-year old son. He got recruited in Delhi Police in the 2018 batch.