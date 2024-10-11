One held for delivery boy’s murder due to enmity over female friend

A 19-year-old boy was held for the murder of a delivery boy over enmity on their common female friend in the Vijay Vihar area of North West Delhi’s Rohini.

The police said they received a PCR call on October 9, about a person stabbed to death near Nirankari Bhawan in Vijay Vihar area. The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old Deepak who was working as a delivery boy for an online food delivery platform. Based on this, FIR was lodged under relevant sections of BNS at police station Vijay Vihar, Rohini.

On the day of the incident, he was going on his motorcycle in a lane adjacent to his house, where he was stopped by some persons and was stabbed multiple times. The police team with the help of CCTV footage identified them and the offender, Nikhil was arrested. He later disclosed his involvement in the case to the police revealing that he was jealous of the deceased as he was talking with his female friend.

Based on the interrogation about the suspected hideout of his other accomplices, the police are making efforts to arrest them.