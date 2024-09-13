One dead, two injured in wall collapse in Delhi’s Nabi Karim area

One person died while two others were injured after a wall of a mosque collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, said police officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received about the incident that took place near Billa Dargah in the Nabi Karim area. Soon, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

The DFS added that two victims were rescued from debris before the arrival of the DFS team and were shifted to a nearby hospital while one person, who was rescued alive from the debris, died later.

A police official stated that the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Rehmat, who used to work as an e-rickshaw driver and was sleeping near the wall when the wall collapsed.

The two injured are undergoing treatment, the official added.

The police further said that a search was carried out for any other probable person trapped under the debris and the rescue operation was completed after the search.