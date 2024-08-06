One dead, four Injured as crane crash into house in South-East Delhi

In a tragic incident in the Pul Prahladpur area in South-East delhi, a high-speed crane crashed into a house early Tuesday morning after the driver lost control over it.

The crane was being used for work on a metro project near Okhla T-Point.

At around 3:56 am, the police received a call about the crane veering off its course and colliding with a house on MB Road, stated police.

The collision resulted in the death of 35-year-old Gariba, who was living in a temporary structure provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) and working for the department. Four other laborers, Khemchand, Harkaur, Rameshwar, and Ghanshyam, were injured in the incident.

All five were employed by the PWD and resided in the same room, said police officials.

According to the cops, the crane driver lost control while attempting to turn it towards Tughlaqabad. The vehicle, moving at high speed, crashed into the house, causing a wall to collapse on the sleeping laborers. A security guard stationed at the metro site, witnessed the event and informed the police. He stated that the crane was initially being driven to Tughlaqabad when the driver lost control, leading to the accident.

The police have registered a case based on the statements of the injured and the security guard. They have initiated a search for the absconding crane driver, who fled the scene after the accident. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway.