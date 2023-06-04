Odisha train tragedy: Images of unclaimed bodies uploaded on websites for identification

With the completion of rescue operation, the State Government, laying emphasis on disposal of bodies in three-way crash trains near Bahanaga station in Balasore district, evacuated around 160 unclaimed bodies to Bhubaneswar for the preservation in cold mortuaries.

Of the 288 persons killed in the deadly mishap, around 70 to 80 bodies have been disposed of to their relatives. The unidentified bodies were shifted to Bhubaneswar on Sunday and steps have been taken for identification of the bodies.

The lists and photographs of deceased passengers have been uploaded on three websites ~ https://srcodisha.nic.in. https://www.bmc.gov.in, https://www.osdma.org ~ to facilitate identification. Besides, the list of train accident injured persons undergoing treatment in different hospitals have also been uploaded in these websites, said officials on Sunday.

“The photographs of the deceased in the Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification. Given the nature of the accident, the images posted are disturbing. It is advised that children avoid viewing these images. Viewer’s discretion may be exercised. None (Media/Individual/Firms etc.) shall reproduce/publish and use the images for any purpose without prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha,” a statement issued by the government said.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate. BMC has also issued a Helpline Number (1929) to come to the aid of the near and dear ones of accident victims. The Help desks have been set up at all entry points: Cuttack Railway Station, Bus stand and SCB Medical College hospital in Cuttack.

In a related development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the victims of the Bahanaga train tragedy that so far claimed the lives of as many as 288 people.

The next of kin of the deceased will get assistance of Rs 5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance. The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), according to a statement issued today by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to the CMO statement, Chief Minister Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and briefed him about the latest situation, particularly with regard to the treatment of the rail accident victims.

Stating that Odisha follows a policy that underlines ‘every life is precious,’ Patnaik said that starting from the rescue operation to carrying injured to hospitals, making arrangements for treatment, we are leaving no stone unturned to save lives.