Odisha: SIM swap racket busted, two arrested

The Bhubaneswar urban police on Saturday cracked down on a SIM swapping racket by arresting two persons from a mobile service provider.

Police acted on a complaint by the service provider alleging that 35 vanity numbers sold by it have been deactivated.

On investigation by the cyber wing of the police, the crime was cracked as the accused persons had adopted a ploy by creating the company’s mobile application and used the fake documents of 35 persons and swapped their SIM cards. The vanity numbers were later allotted to people at premium price.

SIM swapping often results in financial fraud as the cybercriminals could access personal data of a person including his/her bank and social media account details of SIM users, said police officials.

The two arrested persons are being taken on remand to elicit further clues on the modus operandi of the racket.