Odisha records more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 infections for three days

Odisha reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 719 people recuperating from the disease and 695 fresh infections, said health and family welfare department officials.

The Khordha and Cuttack districts- tagged as COVID hotspots- accounted for almost 55 percent of the new pandemic cases detected in Odisha on Sunday.

Currently Khordha, of which the Capital City Bhubaneswar is a part, finds itself in COVID red zone category with 2,534 active cases. The remaining 29 districts have however turned green accounting for fewer than 1,000 active cases.

Khordha district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 272, followed by Cuttack (74).

Of the fresh infections, ninety-five children are among the 623 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,20,244.

The new cases were diagnosed with 0.99% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while 10,06,320people have recovered from the disease so far including 719 in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the State’s TPR stood at 1.06%.

The coastal state now has 5,736 active cases with around 500 of them recuperating in various government and private healthcare facilities.

As many as 95 children and adolescents are among the new patients, and the daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age currently stands at 15.24 per cent.

Seven fresh fatalities counted today pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,135.

The state has conducted over 1.92 crore sample tests, including 62,917 on SAturday, for COVID-19 , and the overall positivity rate now stands at 5.31 per cent. The case fatality rate implying the cumulative deaths as against the positive cases stand at 0.79% in the State.

As many as 2.67 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 68.30 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.63% while active cases account for 0.56% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.81% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.