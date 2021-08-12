Odisha professor honoured with global teaching excellence award

Prof Santosh Kumar Swain, Professor and Head of the department of ENT and Head and Neck Surgery at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here, has been honoured with the Global Teaching Excellence Award, 2021.

This award is presented globally to teachers who help students to reach their goals by equipping them with opportunities and resources to explore the various facets of knowledge.

Prof Swain, the second professor from Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), a Deemed to be University, to be honoured with this award this year, was felicitated as the ‘Best Professor of the Year’ on a virtual platform for the contribution made by him towards medical education.

Prof Swain has more than 200 research papers to his credit which were published in national and international peer reviewed journals and has authored nine books for MBBS and MS/MD students.

Prof Lala Behari Sukla, an eminent researcher and Director of SOA’s Biofuel and Bioprocessing Research Centre (BBRC), was also presented with the award this year.