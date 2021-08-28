Odisha issues alert over fake Covishield vaccine

The Odisha health authorities have sounded an alert asking the district Collectors, healthcare institutes besides the urban local bodies to step up vigil on alleged circulation of fake Covishield vaccines.

“In view of the Medical Product Alert, the Health Ministry has asked to increase the vigilance within the supply chains and carefully authenticate the product and its physical condition before its use. The World Health Organization has identified counterfeit/falsified COVISHIELD vaccines in the South-East Asia and Africa region and in this direction”, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, PK Mohapatra stated in an official letter asking the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and regularly monitor the situation.

All District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief District Medical Officers & Public Health Officers across Odisha are directed to monitor the use of falsified Covishield vaccine and unscrupulous activities such in special vaccine sessions conducted by private hospitals, Mohapatra wrote.

Any such activity reported should be taken seriously and prompt action shall be initiated against such practice, the senior health official concluded.