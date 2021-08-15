Odisha initiates legal process for direct elections of Mayor, Chairperson in urban polls

Ahead of the proposed move to hold direct elections for the post of Mayor of Municipal Corporations and Chairperson of Municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NAC), the State government has sought object, if any, from the public, in accordance with legal parameters.

It may be recalled here that the municipal corporation, urban local body and NAC polls in the State have been delayed by over two years as the government is yet to amend the existing laws to determine the reservation and delimitation of seats.

The five-year term of 65 ULBs, including Berhampur Municipal Corporation, has expired since September 29, 2018, while the tenure of 48 civic bodies including Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Sambalpur municipal corporations expired in February 2019, said official sources.

Three years back, the Orissa High Court acting on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had asked the government not to exceed 50 per cent reservation of seats for the SC, ST and OBC in the non-scheduled areas. It was upheld by the Supreme Court when the government challenged it later that year.

The people in general can lodge their grievances or objections if any in this regard within a month. As per existing norms, corporators elect mayors in a municipal corporation while councillors of a municipality elect the chairperson, according to a notification issued by the government.

A draft notification to amend the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of Seats and Conduct of Election) Rules 1994 for the election of Mayor and Chairperson by people through direct voting was issued in this regard by the Housing and Urban Development Department on Friday.

Any objection or suggestion which may be received by the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, from any person in respect of the said draft before the expiry of the period so specified will be considered by the state government.

“These rules may be called the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of Seats and Conduct of Election) Amendment Rules, 2021. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Odisha Gazette”, the draft notification said.

A candidate can contest for both councillor and chairperson ”’s posts but retain only one if elected in both. Every nomination paper has to be signed by two electors of the urban local body. There would be separate ballot boxes, one for the election of the chairperson/mayors and the other for the councillor during polling.

Necessary amendments to the existing Orissa Municipal Act-1950 and Orissa Municipal Corporation Act-2003 are legally required to make room for reservation of seats for SC, ST and OBC in the urban polls, the officials said.

The Odisha Assembly had earlier passed bills for the elections of chairpersons and mayors through direct voting, the rules of the bills, however, have not been formulated so far, they added.