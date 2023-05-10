Odisha, HSTP sign MoU for strengthening of health service system

The State’s Health and Family Welfare signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Health System Transformation Platform (HSTP)in an attempt to strengthen and carry forward the process of transformation in health services.

“Odisha is making rapid advances in providing universal health coverage to its entire population. HSTP is an Indian not-for-profit organization that aims to be an enabler of system changes in the Indian health sector. The organization will collaborate with the Department for augmenting the health and wellbeing outcomes of the people in Odisha”, said Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit on Tuesday.

The principal contours of collaboration includes strengthening the implementation of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, improving competencies of public healthcare providers, improving access to medicines at primary health facilities, leadership development programs, developing long-term investment plans for the health sector, digital and other areas.

Focus will be on health systems design, strategy, research, and optimizing utilization of resources, she said.

This partnership will also create evidence synthesis, and develop conceptual prototypes/models, documentation of learning from the best practices and innovations.

The outcome can lead to scalable and sustainable models for Odisha and other States in India. HSTP, who also work in other states, will carry the learning from interventions in Odisha to other states facilitating inter-state sharing of learning.

The MoU was signed by Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director public health and Dr Rajiv Sadanandan, chief executive officer HSTP.