Odisha govt. hints at school reopening for lower class students

The Odisha government on Sunday hinted at the reopening of schools for lower-class students from 1st standard to 7th standard in the wake of the steady downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections in the State.

The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash talking to reporters here said “the government is contemplating to reopen the lower classes keeping in view the improvement in the Covid situation. The decision in this regard will be taken only after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives nod in this regard”.

As daily Covid cases have dropped considerably and there is least likelihood of an outbreak of the third wave, the government is examining the pros and cons of reopening of lower classes. The lower class students have academically suffered as physical classes have been suspended since the covid outbreak in March 2020. Erratic internet connectivity and lack of access to mobile phones have not gone down well in online classes for them, said an official of the school and mass education department

It may be recalled here that the State government has allowed the resumption of classes in physical mode for Standard 11 and 8 from October 21 and October 25, 2021, respectively. The schools for class 10 and 12 students had reopened in Odisha from 26 July 2021.