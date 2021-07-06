In the wake of the downward trend of COVID-19 infection and Test Positivity Rate, the State government has decided to shut all COVID Care Centres (CCC) both in the government and private sectors in an apparent bid to ease the fiscal burden due to the operation of such facilities.

“The patients now admitted in the CCCs and undergoing treatment will however continue till they are cured and discharged. The patients shall be referred to the nearest government healthcare facility”, wrote Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P K Mohapatra in an official letter to district collectors and municipal commissioners.

Meanwhile the health authorities on Tuesday exuding optimism said the universal vaccination to arrest the outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to be completed in all the districts and municipal corporation areas in the next four to five months.

“Odisha has 3.09 vaccine-eligible populations above the 18 years of age. The State requires at least 6.18 crore doses to complete the vaccination exercise. If the vaccine supply from the central government does not get interrupted, it is most likely that inoculation drive in the State will come to an end by November-December”, said Director of Family Welfare, Bijay Panigrahi who is also officiating as the State’s Nodal Immunisation Officer.

A record number of 4, 02,434 people were inoculated yesterday taking the doses of vaccine administered so far1, 24, 91,857. If the current pace is maintained, it may take 120 to 150 days for completion of vaccination exercise, he added.

With regard to the closure of CCCs, the health authorities said all dedicated COVID health centres (DCHC) and hospitals run by the government and COVID facilities in government Medical Colleges will continue to function keeping in view the possible outbreak of a third wave of the pandemic.

“All the COVID hospitals managed by private partners and funded by corporate partners/DMF will continue to function till the end of the approval period,” he added.

All private hospitals under the Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act & Rules, will continue to provide treatment to symptomatic COVID positive patients at rates notified by the government”, the official letter by additional chief secretary (health) noted.