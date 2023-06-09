Odisha CM drops higher education minister dropped from council of ministry

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from his council of ministers.

Pujari, a prominent face of the ruling BJD in western region of the State, was included inNaveen Pattnaik-led cabinet in June last year.

Non-performance is being stated to be the reason behind Pujari’s ousting from the cabinet. The performance review of the higher education department was conducted last month by Chief Minister Patnaik. The findings from the review reportedly found below-par performance by Pujari.

CM Patnaik had recommended Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari due to poor performance of his department. Meanwhile, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been asked to shoulder additional charge of higher education portfolio.

Pujari had recently courted controversy as he had reportedly stated that people above 60 years of age should retire from politics