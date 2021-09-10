Follow Us:
Odisha adds 745 fresh COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

With 745 added to the tally, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,15,083. With six fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 8,084, said officials of the State health and family welfare department.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | September 10, 2021 8:42 pm

Odisha, COVID-19 cases, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

(Representational Image: iStock)

The rising trajectory of Covid-19 in Odisha’s Khordha and Cuttack districts is showing no signs of subsiding with two districts, mainly its urban centres of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar cities reporting 417 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Both the districts combined together accounted for almost 56% of the new cases while five districts did not log any positive case.

With six fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 8,084, said officials of the State health and family welfare department.

Of the fresh positive cases, 297 are from Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, and 120 from Cuttack. Of the new patients, 119 are children and adolescents. The infection rate amongst the younger population continues to hover around 14% to 21% in the past week, according to the State’s COVID dashboard portal.



Odisha currently has 7,087 active cases, while as many as 9,99,859 patients, including 694 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.43 per cent.

Over 1.86 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 65,037 on Thursday.

A total of 21,136 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 25 days while 3,091 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the period. Infection among children accounts for 14.62%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.50% while active cases account for 0.69% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

