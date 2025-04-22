NSUI to begin ‘White T-shirt Samvidhan Walk’ from Apr 25

The National Students’ Union (NSUI) will launch a nationwide ‘White T-shirt Samvidhan Walk’ from April 25 to protest against attacks on democratic institutions, it said on Tuesday.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary announced the move, calling upon students and youth across the country to wear white T-shirts as a symbol of resistance.

Moreover, the student outfit will also organize peaceful rallies in different cities and universities, wearing white, and raise voices for justice, democracy, and truth.

“This is not just a walk—it is a fight for the soul of India. A walk against injustice, caste-based oppression, communalism, and the systematic destruction of our institutions,” said Choudhary.

He added, “If you stand with the Constitution and believe in justice—wear white and walk with us.”

The student leader claimed that under the BJP government, institutions are crumbling, students are being criminalized, and those who speak for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women and the poor are being targeted.

Commenting on the Agnipath scheme, Choudhary said, “This government has betrayed lakhs of youth by destroying permanent military recruitment and replacing it with insecure, short-term contracts. Rahul Gandhi opposed this injustice—because he walks with the youth. That’s why the BJP is scared of him.”

Condemning the ED’s action against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, he alleged, “The attack on the National Herald, founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, is an attack on the freedom of the press and on the democratic legacy of the Gandhi family. BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi because he refuses to stay silent.”