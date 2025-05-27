NSUI accuses ABVP of vandalism at DUSU office during yatra

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday accused the ABVP of vandalizing the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) during a chhatra samman yatra.

Addressing a press conference, NSUI Delhi in-charge Honey Bagga said, “The incident of vandalism is a clear reflection of ABVP’s frustration.”

This desperation stems from the impactful work done by NSUI’s DUSU office bearers, President Ronak Khatri and Joint Secretary Lokesh Choudhary, who have consistently raised critical issues related to college infrastructure and the rights of Dalit, Adivasi, and backward community students across the University, he added.

ABVP, a government-backed student union filled with the anti-democratic ideology of the RSS, has never truly represented student interests or addressed real campus issues, Bagga alleged.

Highlighting about the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha , Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the NSUI in-charge added that the LoP visited the Delhi University campus recently and held an interaction with SC, ST, and OBC students, where many shared their experiences of caste-based discrimination in appointments and admissions.

Students revealed how the RSS-BJP nexus is actively working to prevent marginalized communities from entering academic spaces, with many seats being marked “Not Found Suitable” despite the constitutional provision of reservations, he claimed.

ABVP may resort to violence and whatever it feels necessary to push its agenda, but NSUI, as a responsible student organization, will continue to raise crucial issues of campus infrastructure, student facilities, and social justice, Bagga said.

Notably, ABVP on Monday held a protest march in the North campus of the university against Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit to the campus last week.