NSUI, ABVP announce candidates for DUSU polls

With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls slated for September 27, both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) announced their candidates here on Friday.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI announced Rounak Khatri for the post of president, Yash Nandal for vice president, Namrata Jeph Meena for secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary for joint secretary posts.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP announced Rishabh Choudhary for president, Bhanu Pratap for vice president, Mitravinda Karanwal for secretary, and Aman Kapasia for joint secretary posts.

Talking about his party candidates, NSUI president Varun Choudhary expressed his confidence in a clean sweep in the upcoming polls.

“We are confident that this DUSU election will result in a 4-0 win for NSUI. This election is about addressing real student issues and creating a better future for the university,” he added.

On the other hand, the national general secretary of ABVP, Yagywalkya Shukla, said, “Under the leadership of ABVP, DUSU has worked continuously and tirelessly in the interest of students in the past years, due to which their trust in the organization has become even stronger”.

Speaking about the poll preparations, Shukla added, “This year, ABVP will win all four seats and work in the interest of DU students.”

In the outgoing DUSU, ABVP had the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary, while NSUI could only manage to win the vice-president post.