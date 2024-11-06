NSG personnel shoots himself dead with service rifle

A 31-year-old National Security Guard (NSG) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon in Sudarshan camp area near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call from the NSG camp regarding the suicide was received on Tuesday.

Based on the information, a team was rushed to the spot wherein it found the body of the personnel inside the barracks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation into the matter suggests that the person had died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said a police official.

A forensic and mobile crime team examined the spot and collected several pieces of evidence, the official added.

The deceased was identified as Narender Singh Bhandari, an NSG staff member on deputation from Indian Army.

The police are further investigating the matter.