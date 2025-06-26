Now, every citizen will get equal rights without bias: Parvesh Verma

After inspecting basic infrastructure, drainage facility, and water supply in the Nabi Karim area that falls under the Ballimaran assembly constituency on Thursday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma asserted that every citizen will now get equal rights without any discrimination.

Highlighting long-standing civic challenges of the locality in his interaction with locals during his visit, Verma assured them of immediate corrective measures along with inclusive development without any bias.

Following the inspection, Verma alleged that in areas like Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, many families were denied basic civic amenities for years by the previous governments, not because of lack of resources, but due to their religion.

“There has been a clear pattern – while one section received preferential treatment, vast sections of the population were ignored. Development should not be used as a political tool. It is a right, not a reward,” said Verma.

He asserted that such a selective and prejudiced approach has no place in present-day Delhi and under the current government every citizen – regardless of his faith or background – will receive equal rights and equal services.

The minister alleged that the previous governments, as well as the sitting MLA from Ballimaran, failed to provide equitable development across the constituency.

He also pointed out that during the tenure of the previous government, numerous illegal water connections were approved in the area, often bypassing regulations, and added that the matter will be examined thoroughly.

“Wherever necessary illegal connections will be reviewed, regularised if justified, or acted upon if found improper. Our goal is transparent, fair delivery of public services,” the Minister said.

He also announced that urgent work will begin on upgrading sewer lines, especially in narrow residential lanes like Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, where open drains have led to years of health and sanitation issues.

“No citizen in the capital of India should be forced to live amidst overflowing sewage. This is not just about infrastructure – it’s about dignity. We are committed to changing this,” he added.

Reaffirming the BJP government’s vision, Verma said those who were ignored and kept waiting for basic rights will now receive what they were always entitled to, not as a favour, but as a matter of justice.