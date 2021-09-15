Not 100%, Goa has completed 102% coverage of 1st vaccine jab: CM Sawant

Cornered by the opposition who have questioned the Goa government’s claim of completing 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccine dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Goa has in fact completed 102 per cent coverage of the first jab.

Sawant also cautioned opposition politicians against spreading untruths and discouraging people from vaccinating themselves.

“Altogether there are 11.66 lakh persons eligible for vaccination in Goa. To date, we have been vaccinated at 11.88 lakh. We have in fact covered 102 per cent vaccination of the first dose,” Sawant told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also said that 5.2 lakh persons had availed of the second vaccination dose in the state.

The two per cent excess vaccination, Sawant said, was on account of the state government’s policy to allow foreigners, migrant workers as well as tourists, to vaccinate themselves in the state free of cost.

“I feel bad that some politicians are blaming their own state. They should get people involved in the Tika Utsav. (Leader of Opposition) Digambar Kamat, Rohan Khaunte, Vijai Sardesai (both opposition politicians) should not lie. We want people to be involved in the (vaccination) programme.

“They should also encourage them. I request the opposition to come, join the vaccination efforts to save the lives of people,” Sawant said while adding that the state government would launch its Tika Utsav 3.2 initiative from September 16.

Following Sawant’s claim on Wednesday of completing 102 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccine, the Aam Aadmi Party has slammed Sawant, stating that Sawant’s calculation was an election jumla.

“However much you try to claim @drpramodpsawant bab that it’s 100% or as you say 102%, people of Goa know its a jumla. Your body language and fumbling of words say much more than what u want to hide,” AAP Goa convenor Rahul Mahambre tweeted.