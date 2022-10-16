Noida businessman wrongly detained at Abu Dhabi airport returns

Greater Noida-based businessman Praveen Kumar, who was wrongly detained at the Abu Dhabi International Airport in a case of mistaken identity, landed in India in the wee hours of Sunday.

Family members of Praveen Kumar had arrived at the airport to receive him . Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ were raised at the airport. The family happily reached their house in Greater Noida’s Habibpur with Praveen Kumar.

Praveen Kumar, along with his wife, had taken a flight from Delhi on October 11 for a trip to Switzerland. They had to change the flight at Abu Dhabi airport for Switzerland. But the Abu Dhabi police took Praveen Kumar into custody, mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for, while his wife was sent back to India.

Kumar’s family members appealed to Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, Suhas LY for justice. The District Magistrate had written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, demanding release of Praveen Sharma.

After the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, Praveen was released by the Abu Dhabi Police.