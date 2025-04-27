No respite for Delhi: City reels under scorching heat and ‘poor’ air quality

Delhiites continued to battle hot weather conditions on Sunday, with the maximum temperature reaching 41.3°C — 2.3 degrees above the season’s normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2°C during the morning hours, 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Advertisement

The relative humidity fluctuated between 42% and 17% over the past 24 hours, as per IMD data.

Advertisement

While there is no heat wave warning for Monday, the IMD forecast indicates a possibility of partly cloudy skies during the afternoon or evening.

It also predicts occasional sustained surface winds with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h.

The IMD stated that no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days, with a likely drop of 2–3°C thereafter.

A slight rise in minimum temperatures was observed, but there was no major change in maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours.

Despite being a Sunday, many who stepped out for work or errands found the weather harsh. Several reported feeling drained quickly under the scorching sun.

A man shopping at Connaught Place shared, “It was a hot day, and the only thing that kept me going was drinking plenty of water and electrolytes.”

He advised everyone to carry water to stay hydrated, given the intense heat.

Along major roads, many motorists were seen stopping at kiosks and stalls offering coconut water and cold drinks for relief.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday stood at 246, falling under the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.

The AQI data, based on readings from 35 of the city’s 38 air monitoring stations, indicates that prolonged exposure to such air quality levels could cause breathing discomfort for most people.

According to the CPCB, AQI values between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor.’