No Covid death in Haryana due to shortage of Oxygen supply: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said about 13,000 people died due to Covid-19 in the hospitals across the state but no death due to shortage of oxygen has been reported in Haryana.

Maintaining the state government has ensured adequate oxygen supply in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic, Khattar, however, said a committee will be formed to investigate the complaints received against hospitals for showing negligence in giving required treatment during the pandemic. Strict action will be taken against such hospitals, he added.

The CM shared this information in regard to the issue raised by the Opposition during Zero Hour during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He said of the about 13,000 who died due to COVID-19 in the hospitals across the state, about 9,500 were residents of Haryana, while about 3500 were Covid patients from other states.

There are about 4000 private hospitals in Haryana. Oxygen was supplied everywhere through agencies in every city. Oxygen was also supplied from a nearby city if needed, said Khattar.

The CM said in some hospitals of Hisar, Rewari and Gurugram districts some irregularities were reported and a magisterial inquiry has been conducted for all such complaints received from the hospitals of these three districts. In two reports pertaining to Rewari and Gurugram hospitals it was stated that no death was reported due to lack of oxygen.

In the investigation report of Hisar district, the matter of negligence of Soni Hospital was highlighted and the said report has been sent to the Superintendent of Police, necessary action will be taken.

The CM said during the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was noticed that some hospitals admitted more patients than their capacity. In Hisar’s Soni Hospital where the matter of negligence came to light, the consumption had reached 80 cylinders per day while the number of cylinders available with the hospital was 20.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress attempted to corner the CM alleging that deaths have occurred in the state due to shortage of oxygen supply. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh raised the issue during the Zero Hour on Monday. Cting various media reports, Hooda questioned Khattar, the treasury benches and the speaker to ask if they actually believed in their hearts that “no death took place in Haryana due to lack of oxygen supply.