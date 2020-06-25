After dedicating the Sector 50 Metro station of Noida for transgenders, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) named it as “rainbow” station on Wednesday.

“The NMRC has received a number of suggestions from individuals and NGOs regarding a suitable name for the station which would correctly signify and represent the essence of the community. Keeping these suggestions in mind, the NMRC has decided to name the station as ‘Rainbow’ station,” said NMRC chief Ritu Maheshwari.

Earlier, the station was decoded to be named as the ‘She Man’ station.

“The NMRC has started this initiative with very noble intentions and aims to empower the transgender community,” Maheshwari added.

She assured that the NMRC will also ensure employment opportunities for this segment of society for better inclusivity.

Earlier, she said, “As per Census 2011, there are 4.9 lakh transgenders in India out of which 30,000-35,000 stay in NCR. The move will be an important step in providing meaningful inclusion and participation to the transgender community.”