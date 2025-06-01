Nigerian national associated with drug cartel held with 282 gram of Cocaine

A Nigerian national was arrested with 282 grams of Cocaine from the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made by the police following secret information about the Nigerian national, David Leanne, with a carry bag in his hand. During search, a yellow-coloured lumpy powder substance was recovered from him. After testing the substance on the spot using a field-testing kit by the FSL team, it was confirmed to be Cocaine, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta.

During interrogation, Leanne disclosed that he works as carrier of a drug cartel involved in supply of “cocaine”. He procured the cocaine from another Nigerian national named Leo, who met him in the Tilak Nagar area.

He came to India in 2015 on a medical visa three months ago and entered into the world of drug peddling some six months ago when he came in contact with the fellow Nigerian, Leo, as he used to visit his Kitchen asking him to collect a consignment from him and deliver it to the person at his instance.

He also revealed about a fake passport prepared by a Nigerian national who used to meet him in Tilak Nagar.

An investigation is on into the matter to identify and apprehend his co-accused and dismantle the entire illegal drug distribution network while efforts are also being made to trace the source of the narcotics and uncover any further links involved, Gupta added.