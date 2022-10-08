Newborn girl child found dumped in garbage in South West Delhi

A newborn girl child has been found lying amid garbage near Rajokri Bus Stand in South West Delhi. The incident is of Saturday, when passersby noticed her lying in the garbage.

Information of the incident was immediately passed to the Vasant Kunj South police station. A police team reached the spot, where the caller stated that near the Rajokri Pahadi bus stand he saw one newborn girl aged about three days, lying in a garbage dump near his house.

He informed the police about the incident and brought the girl child home as it was raining outside.

The police took custody of the girl child and immediately admitted her to Fortis Hospital, Vasant kunj.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), Manoj C, the girl child is under primary treatment and her health is stable. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.