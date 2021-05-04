The national capital yet again reported its highest ever fatalities on a single day due to COVID-19. Government data shows 395 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The city reported 18,043 Covid cases during the same period, which is a reduction from previous days. However, the positivity rate remained 30 per cent.

The toll has risen to 17,414 whereas the infection tally is increased to 1212,989 after the new cases added on Monday, the health bulletin by the Delhi government showed.

The fall in new cases can be attributed to a low number of testing in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party, which once boasted of testing over a lakh sample for Covid-29, analyzed only 61,045 samples on Monday.

At present, the number of active cases in the national capital stands at 89,592 with a positivity rate of 29.56 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Around 20,293 patients recovered from Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 11,05,983 on Monday.

The cumulative positivity rate of the national capital stands at 6.99per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.44.

The rapid rise in the number of cases in Delhi made chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown for another week. This is the second time the lockdown is extended in Delhi, which was first imposed on April 19.