Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award conferred to author Dr. (H.C.) Pradeep Kumar Yadav

Considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his role model, five times World Record Holder and 10 International Awards Winner Karate book’s author Pradeep Kumar Yadav was conferred with the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2022 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) from St. Mother Theresa University, UK, at Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 28 April 2022.

The award was given by Chief Guest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Bhai Modi. Other awardees were Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, actress Amisha Patel, veteran actor Gulshan Grover, Singer Anuradha Paudwal, and Musician Bappi Lahiri. Yadav is an official of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India. He has been conferred with Black Belt 3rd DAN in Karate from the World Karate Federation, Spain which conducts Karate Olympics. He has the experience of more than 25 years of learning and teaching Karate. Recently, he has written a Karate book named ‘Shotokan Karate: Easiest Way to Get Black Belt’ that has won 5 World Records and 10 International awards. He attributes this success to his daughter Tanaya Yadav and wife Sudesh Yadav for encouraging and achieving this grand success at the international level.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu and Hon’ble Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla Sir have honored him for this great success. Yadav has trained thousands of children, girls and boys in Karate sports also resulting in the success of the Fit India Movement, Khelo India Movement, and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat. His Ideal is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.