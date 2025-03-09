NDMC Vice-Chairperson Chahal conducts inspection of Khan Market

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal conducted an inspection of Khan Market here on Sunday.

Chahal carried out the inspection as part of the ‘Vikisit Bharat’ initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is aimed at modernising urban spaces and enhancing public convenience.

During the visit, Chahal, who was flanked by NDMC officials, members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Market Traders Associations (MTAs), focused on reviewing ongoing and proposed upgrades to infrastructure, aesthetics, and public facilities in one of the city’s most prestigious commercial districts

Chahal stated Khan Market is recognised as the 22nd most expensive high street globally and stands as a symbol of high-end retail and lifestyle in the capital.

Emphasising on the importance of sustainability, uniformity, and world-class civic amenities, he reaffirmed the civic body’s commitment to transforming the area into a well-planned, pedestrian-friendly, and visually appealing space.

Informing that NDMC initiated night cleaning at Khan Market from November 21 last year, Chahal said cleaning operations are taking place daily from 1 am to 4 am and added that this initiative marks a significant step toward maintaining a cleaner and safer environment.

These initiatives are part of NDMC’s broader vision to preserve Khan Market’s historic charm while transforming it into a modern, well-maintained, and pedestrian-friendly destination, he added.

He also assured that regular inspections and close coordination with stakeholders will ensure the timely and effective execution of these enhancements.

“The NDMC is fully dedicated to fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister for a Swachh and Vikisit Bharat, which includes improving the quality of life for residents, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors, and creating world-class, sustainable urban spaces. The RWAs and MTAs are happy with the working of NDMC,” added Chahal.