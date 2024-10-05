NDMC Suvidha Camp receives 79 grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received as many as 79 grievances at its Suvidha Camp here on Saturday.

“Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate Departments. Besides, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the Suvidha Camp to obtain information regarding the NDMC Civic Services,” the NDMC said.

The NDMC organised its Suvidha Camp at NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, to provide information, facilitation, and grievances redressal for the benefit of residents and service users of the NDMC area.

A total of 79 grievances were received from the public at the camp by the concerned officers of the NDMC, the civic body said.

All public grievances were discussed face-to-face with the officials of various NDMC departments for expeditious resolution. Grievances requiring policy-level decisions were addressed with explanations, including likely timelines of their redressal.

Over 100 officers and officials from 30 NDMC departments were present at the camp for on-the-spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of various departments were supervised by their respective heads.

Apart from organising Suvidha Camps, the NDMC has also launched a ‘Jan Suvidha Portal’ as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for residents and service users. The portal allows users to lodge grievances, track their status, and provide feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.

Grievances can also be lodged through social media platforms such as Twitter (https://twitter.com/tweetndmc), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ndmcgov), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/newdelhimunicipalcouncil).

“These complaints are continuously monitored by the Heads of the Departments and resolved as soon as possible,” the NDMC said.