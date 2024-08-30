Logo

# Cities

NDMC announces rebate of 5 pc on property tax payments

The civic body said this rebate is also available on service charge of the government properties.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 30, 2024 5:29 pm

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday announced a five per cent rebate on the property tax bills on payment of tax on or before 30th.

“The assessment list is also available on the NDMC website www.ndmc.gov.in. The concerned taxpayers may login by using user ID and password, to view details of the property owned,” it said.

The NDMC advised to all its taxpayers (government institutions/semi-government institutions/private tax payers) that in order to avoid last hour rush and as possible without waiting for last hours of closure of collection counters, they can plan their property tax deposition well in time and to get five per cent property tax rebate.

The taxpayers of the NDMC area may also make their payments through online mode, it added.

