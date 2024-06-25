NDMC announces 10% rebate on property tax

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent rebate on the property tax bills on payment or before 30 June.

The civic body also informed that the Property Tax Department and Cash Branch would remain open on 29th June (Saturday) and 30th June (Sunday) to facilitate property taxpayers to avail of the rebate on their bills.

The NDMC said it has already issued property tax bills to all the owners and if any taxpayer has not received the bill to date, a duplicate bill can be collected from the office of the Account Officer (Tax) on the ninth floor, Palika Kendra between 10 am to 1 pm.

Earlier, a public notice was issued as required under Section 70 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act-1994 to inform the taxpayers about the assessment of property tax for the year 2024-25 in respect of all lands and buildings on NDMC on 13th April, the civic body said,

“The assessment list is also available on the NDMC website www.ndmc.gov.in. The concerned taxpayers may log in by using the user ID and password, to view details of the property owned,” the NDMC added.