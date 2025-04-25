Nakul Sangwan gangster arrested with firearms from North West Delhi

A key operative of Nakul Sangwan gang, Sudhir Rana, was arrested from North West Delhi’s Ladpur village with a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Rana played a vital role in the gang’s operations, providing logistic support and collecting extortion money for the gang leaders.

After receiving a tip-off regarding his presence, the police laid a stakeout near the Ladpur village’s Baba Pobara Mandir on Kanjhawala Road leading to his arrest, an officer stated.

After being spotted at around 4 pm on April 24, Sudhir Rana was taken into custody following a brief interrogation, he added.

Rana, a resident of Qutub Garh, has a history of crime, including attempted murder, robbery, and criminal intimidation. He was earlier booked in five cases across Delhi-NCR and is known to be a close associate of Manjeet Dabas, another key figure in the same gang.