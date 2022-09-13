Mumbai Police spread traffic awareness with a ‘Brahmastra’ twist

Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared new traffic guidelines with a ‘Brahmastra’ twist to it.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a post, which they captioned, “Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cibz-VihEL6/

The caption indicates towards Mouni Roy’s character Junoon in ‘Brahmastra’ and his evil colleague Raftar who tries to destroy the Universe in the film.

In the post, Mumbai Police shared two safety rules, first with the ‘Vanar Astra’ from the film ‘Brahmastra’ which reads, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don’t jump the signal,” meanwhile, the second safety message reads, “Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength on the accelerator.”

Actor Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram story, which she captioned, “Epic,” followed by a laughing emoticon.

Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan was the keeper of ‘Vanar Astra’ in the film and south actor Nagarjuna had the power of ‘Nandi Astra’.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva’ was released on September 9, 2022, and gathered massive responses from the audience at the box office.

As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over Rs 100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year.

Globally, ‘Brahmastra’ collected Rs 225 crores at the box office gross after three days.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.