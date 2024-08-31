Mother kills infant daughter, citing social taboo over birth of fourth girl

Facing social pressure over the birth of a fourth daughter, a 28-year-old mother killed her six-day-old daughter and threw her on the roof of an adjacent house in the Khyala area of West Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

According to Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), “A PCR call was on Friday around 5:30 am about the missing of a six-day-old girl child. The matter being sensitive, officers and staff of the police station immediately rushed to the spot”.

During the initial inquiry, Shivani, mother of the missing infant, mentioned that she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday night and had come to her parental house. She slept with baby by her side after feeding her around 2-2:30 am, and when she woke up around 4:30 am, the baby was not there, added Veer.

A team was constituted to check the CCTVs of the neighborhood and check all nearby houses and areas.

While the search was on, Shivani said that they need to go to the hospital to get the stitches removed. It seemed a bit odd, but considering the medical condition, the police did not stop them.

During the search, the cops found a bag on the roof of the adjacent house, and when it was opened, the child was found inside it.

The infant was rushed to the Hospital, but she was found dead.

The police suspected the mother’s behavior, so a search was initiated to trace the parents.

The mother was questioned, and she broke down, admitting to the act.

During the initial interrogation, Shivani mentioned that it was her fourth girl child, two of which had already died. So, she was facing a lot of social stigmas because of that.

While feeding the child, she got overawed by these thoughts and killed the child. After killing her, she threw her on the adjacent roof.

Feared by the act, she could not sleep and was not sure what to answer the family members. So, she made a fake story of the girl gone missing.

The police have registered a case of murder against the mother. It further said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death to verify the mother’s version of crime.