Moderate showers bring mercury down in Delhi

The national capital on Thursday received moderate rainfall after a week-long humid climate. The showers further brought down the temperature.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has further predicted rainfall during the whole week.

Advertisement

The rain also resulted in the improvement of AQI in the capital city. Yesterday, the Air Quality Index at 4 pm was recorded at 86, which falls under the Moderate category.

Due to the rain, several areas in Delhi witnessed water logging. Places around Mahipalpur saw some traffic congestion while several other small pocket areas also witnessed the movement of vehicles slowed down due to the waterlogging.

Earlier in June, Delhi witnessed 228 mm of rainfall, which broke the record of 88 years of rainfall in a span of 24 hours. This resulted in severe waterlogging at prime locations in Lutyens’ Delhi as well as the outskirts of central Delhi.

Last year, during monsoon season, several low lying areas in the Yamuna floodplains also recorded severe flooding. The flood water even reached the premises of the Red fort and Outer ring road area resulting in displacement of several households living around these areas.