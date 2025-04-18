Mission ‘Waterlogging Free Delhi’ prior rains, Govt working on ground, strict instructions to depts: PWD Min

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday jointly took stock of the on-ground situation at major waterlogging-affected spots in Delhi, including the Minto Bridge, ITO, ahead of the monsoons to ensure the people do not face problems.

According to Gupta, automated pumping systems are being installed at all of the identified locations, and operators will be deployed round the clock to ensure rapid water drainage in case of waterlogging.

The CM said clear instructions have been given to all the departments concerned to complete their work in a time-bound manner, prior to the monsoon.

Work is also underway for the overall strengthening of the drainage system for a long-term solution, so that citizens do not have to face problems like waterlogging in the future.

The visit was aimed at addressing the city’s longstanding problem of waterlogging, particularly in the areas prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.

By inspecting these areas, the LG, the CM, and the minister assessed the effectiveness of current drainage systems and also suggested improvements to the departments concerned, to ultimately work towards a more flood-resilient Delhi.

The Delhi government also held a high-level coordination meeting with all the departments to deal with problems like waterlogging, traffic jams, and dark spots before the monsoon.

All the major agencies concerned, including Delhi Police, NHAI, DDA, NDMC, MCD, PWD, and Flood Control, among others, participated in the meeting.

It was discussed in the meeting that during 2023, as many as 308 spots that faced waterlogging had been identified, which were reduced to 194 in 2024.

Most of the areas that face the problem fall under the responsibility of the PWD, and work is already underway for the resolution of the problem at these locations.

The de-silting of the drains here is going on at a fast pace, and at many places where the need has been identified, pumping stations are being installed, while many of them are being transformed into automatic mode.

New recruitments are being done to do away with the shortage of pump operators, wherever drain improvement work is underway, and pump sets are being installed to ensure a temporary solution.

About the city’s traffic problem, the Police have flagged 233 such points where a situation of jam is something constant, many of them are also under PWD’s jurisdiction, and work has already been started to address the issue.

The installation of street lights at the 3,808 identified dark spots is underway at a war-footing.

Minister Verma has said that the Delhi government is going to face the upcoming monsoon this time with full preparation.

The goal is clear, that there should be no problem like waterlogging, traffic jams, or dark spots in any part of the capital, he added.

“We have instructed all the departments to complete the work on time, and every detail is being monitored,” Verma said.