Missing minor reunited with family in NE Delhi

Two days after a 7-year-old child went missing, he was reunited with his family at Kotla Mubarkapur in South Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said a complaint was registered by his mother at K M. Pur police station on Tuesday, after the family couldn’t find the child.

Immediately after filing the complaint, a team of cops was deployed to search the missing child after understanding the gravity of the matter.

While conducting the investigation, the cops uploaded the child’s information on Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) and coordinated with the nearby police stations.

Later, they meticulously examined the CCTV footage, where the child was last seen and conducted a thorough inspection in the locality, the officials added.

During the investigation, the family was also questioned to acquire preliminary information about the missing child. Thereafter, local sources were engaged, and information was gathered through human intelligence efforts, providing valuable insights.

An official further said that the pictures of the child were circulated on WhatsApp groups of RWA, and on public spaces for more clues, by the team.

Later, the child was reunited with his family, Chauhan added.