Minister inspects work on emergency landing project on Kashmir highway

Union Minister for State, Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General VK Singh (Retired) on Wednesday inspected the emergency landing project on the Srinagar-Qazigund section of the Srinagar–Jammu highway (NH-44) at south Kashmir’s Bijbihara.

The officers of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) briefed the Minister about the progress of work on the project besides the measures being taken to ensure its timely completion. It was informed that men and machinery of the executing agency are on job to complete the project that would enable landing and takeoff of aircraft during an emergency.

The Minister stressed expediting the pace of work on the emergency landing project while keeping in consideration all safety measures and standard guidelines during the execution.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla informed the Minister that the district administration is providing full support and cooperation to NHAI authorities for ensuring smooth and time-bound culmination of the project.

Earlier, the Minister held an interactive session with the elected public representatives and other delegations at Khanabal.

The public representatives held discussions and deliberations with the Minister on different issues. They brought forth various demands concerning development and public welfare in their respective areas.

Dr. Singh listened to public representatives and delegations patiently and assured to redress their genuine issues and demands.

The Minister said it is encouraging to see the administration, line departments, and the public representatives working together for the progress and development of the area.