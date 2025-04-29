Min temp notches above 24 degrees, IMD predicts rain on May 1

Delhi on Tuesday had no respite from heat as the minimum temperature rose to 24.5 degrees Celsius, a jump of 1.3 degrees from the previous day.

However, the maximum temperature saw a dip of 2.9 degrees as it settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted a respite from the heat as on May 1-2, it has issued a yellow alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The soaring temperature has not only impacted humans but also the animals too. The veterinarians across Delhi highlighted a rise in cases of dehydration, heatstroke and respiratory distress among animals.

Moreover, they have advised the pet keepers to keep them inside cool rooms so that they can be comfortable as temperatures hit new highs.

Moreover, the weather department issued a warning of severe heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Saurashtra, Kutch and Western parts of Rajasthan.

The city also witnessed Air Quality in poor category with a reading of 209, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 24-hour average AQI bulletin.