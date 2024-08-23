Metro to run early on Phase-3 corridors on Sundays

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced the early commencement of train services from August 25 on the Phase-3 corridors of the network on Sundays.

According to DMRC, the metro service on the Dilshad Garden to Saheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line, Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City on the Blue Line, Mundka to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line and Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh on the violet line will start at 6 am on Sundays.

The Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar on Pink Line, Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West on the Magenta Line and Dhansa Bus stand to Dwarka on the Grey Line will start from 7 am.

The metro servicer stated that the revised timings on these lines will benefit not only the commuters but also the applicants who are appearing for various examinations.

The revised timings will facilitate the students to reach their exam centers as well as commuters taking early service across Delhi-NCR in a seamless and convenient manner.

It further added that the services on all other corridors of the network will continue to run as per the regular commencement timings at 6 am.