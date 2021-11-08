Mercury dips in several parts of Odisha

Night temperature continues to dip almost on a daily basis in Odisha with the mercury plummeting below 15 degree Celsius in eight places.

The mercury plummeted to 10 degree Celsius in Daringbadi, making it the coldest place in the state, According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, eight places — Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Phulbani, Titilagarh, Sonepur, Daringbadi — recorded the minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius in last 24 hours.

The night temperature in Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Phulbani, Titilagarh and Sonepur dipped to 14.2 degree C, 13.5 degree C, 14.2 degree C, 12.0 degree C, 11.5 degree C and 14.8 degree C respectively. The minimum temperature in Malkangiri was recorded 15.5 degree Celsius yesterday night.

The night temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius and 17 degree Celsius respectively yesterday night.