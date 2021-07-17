The Bihar government on Friday decided to establish three new universities – one each for medical, engineering, and sports — in the state.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting on Friday.

With this, every private and government engineering college will be run through the new engineering university. The idea is to provide new courses to the students of Bihar in time.

Similarly, private and government medical colleges will operate through the new medical university. Moreover, the state government has also decided to open a separate university for sports for the first time in Bihar.

In all three universities, the Chief Minister will be appointed as the Chancellor. At present, the Governor is the Chancellor of all state universities. The Nitish Kumar government has taken the decision after a deep discussion with the officials concerned. ministry.

The sports university is hoped to remedy the minimal participation of sportspersons from the state at the national and international levels. Not a single sportsperson from the state has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this year. In cricket, participation in the Indian national team is also been nil in the last few years.

The bills for the new universities will be introduced in the Monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly starting later this month.