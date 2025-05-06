Meaningless to imagine Chandni Chowk without trade: Kapoor

General Secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday stated that imagining the historic area without trade is meaningless.

He said whether during the Mughal era or British rule, the lanes, by-lanes, and marketplaces of Chandni Chowk have been centers of trade, attracting business from across the country and abroad.

Even today, wholesale markets in Old Delhi contribute nearly one-third of Delhi government’s total revenue, he claimed.

Kapoor alleged that after Independence, successive Congress governments and the DDA failed to provide proper commercial spaces to Delhi’s traders, forcing trade activities to expand deep into Old Delhi’s inner lanes, where traders faced numerous challenges.

He further claimed that despite contributing a third of Delhi’s revenue, traders were allegedly left to suffer under Congress governments — electrical, telephone, and internet wires hanging dangerously in lanes, overflowing sewers, and broken roads.

He hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that it introduced the Chandni Chowk beautification plan after which the situation deteriorated further.

Kapoor said the Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch appeals to the Delhi government to take note that attempts to relocate trade hubs — such as the cycle market to Jhandewalan, paper market to Ghazipur, iron market to Naraina, and chemical market to Bawana — have all failed.

He added that Old Delhi already has two railway stations, bus terminals, local transportation, banks, hotels, and an adequate police presence, which provide a conducive environment for trade.

Kapoor urged the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation to ensure proper maintenance and infrastructure in this vital area.