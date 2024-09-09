MCD LoP urges newly-elected ward committee chairmen to address public problems

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday urged the newly-elected ward committee chairmen across the MCD zones to address the problems faced by the public.

Iqbal informed that a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled ward committee chairmen would be held on Thursday. But before that, a special time should be fixed by them during this week to listen to public problems.

He thanked Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena for conducting the elections for the ward committees stalled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

He alleged a conspiracy of the AAP not to allow the formation f ward committees and permanent committees so that it could have a monopoly in the corporation. He said the mayor had made her intentions clear by not appointing presiding officers for the election of ward committees. However, with the intervention of the LG, the elections to the ward committees were conducted peacefully.

He pointed out that for the last one and a half years, the absence of ward committees and permanent committees came in the way of addressing the public demands and problems.

After the elections, a meeting of ward committees has been called at the zonal level to discuss the issues concerning the citizens and a proposal could be sent to the house to rectify them.