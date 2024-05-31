MCD intensifies efforts to prevent vector-borne diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it has intensified efforts across the city to prevent and control vector borne diseases.

Highlighting about the several measures being taken to control the diseases, the MCD said, “Under this, a large number of domestic breeding checkers (DBC) have been deployed to check for larvae and mosquito breeding. Intersectoral meetings with different stakeholders of the city are being held to work together in a strategic manner against the spread of vector borne diseases.”

Awareness campaigns have also been organised with the resident welfare associations (RWAs), civic societies and citizens to make people aware about prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, it said.

“MCD is making people aware about dengue -the major vector borne disease through various mediums. Public awareness conducted by RWA meetings, rallies, observation of Dengue and Malaria Days, World Health Day, National Dengue Day and World Malaria Day, distributions of hand bills, pasting of stickers, calendars, banners, polyfoam charts have been displayed with dengue prevention message for public awareness,” the civic body said.

The civic body said anti-larval insecticides are being sprayed at potential mosquito breeding sites in the city.

The MCD has appealed to people to cover all water holding containers and tanks with tight lids, emptying, cleaning by scrubbing and drying water coolers at least once a week before refilling.

The civic body also appealed to dispose and destroy all unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells etc so that mosquito breeding can be checked.